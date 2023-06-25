TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SWEPCO announced that they’ve donated several truckloads of food to the Longview Dream Center, Grace Creek Church and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

The donation comes as SWEPCO has started to demobilize their base camps where more than 4,000 utility professionals stayed during a week-long power restoration effort.

“Our community partners remain invaluable and we’re grateful for the collaboration. The storms impacted everyone, and it was heartening to see the all-in response to help rebuild, together,” said Paul Pratt, director of customer services and marketing at SWEPCO.

Photo courtesy of SWEPCO

Photo courtesy of SWEPCO

Nearly four truckloads were donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and another truck load was donated to the Longview Dream Center and Grace Creek Church.

“We’re so grateful for today’s donation from AEP SWEPCO,” said Martha Marak, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. “The food we received will be used to support our network of 130 organizations comprised of food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters. We appreciate AEP SWEPCO turning their surplus into sustenance, ensuring that no disaster goes to waste. Together, we’re nourishing hope and feeding resilience in times of need.”