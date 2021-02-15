SWEPCO ends rolling power outages

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. has ended the controlled outages implemented Monday.

SWEPCO began rolling outages as part of a plan to preserve the electric grid, which is experiencing record demand.

At 6 p.m. Monday, it said it will no longer implement the outages. SWEPCO is restoring power to customers impacted by temporary outages. It provides electric power to thousands of customers in East Texas.

The efforts of SWEPCO and other utilities achieved the needed reduction in demand for electricity, a company statement said.

“This is an extraordinary weather situation, and we are continuing efforts to maintain reliability across the entire region,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we all work together to make it through this emergency.”

SWEPCO is asking customers to continue energy conservation efforts including dropping thermostats a few degrees and reducing use of lighting and applicances.