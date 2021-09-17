SWEPCO looking for community input about 2023 closure of Pirkey Power Plant, Sabine Mine

(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – SWEPCO will retire the Pirkey Power Plant and North American Coal will close the Sabine Mine in 2023.

SWEPCO partnered with more than a dozen local leaders in Marshall and Hallsville and the Just Transition Fund for the Pirkey Transition Task Force. They plan to develop cohesive, actionable plans to diversify the local economy.

The Pirkey Transition Task Force includes leaders from Harrison County, Marshall and Hallsville ISDs, local economic developers, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, and colleges such as Texas State Community College – Marshall and Wiley College.

The Just Transition Fund is a organization that helps communities transition away from coal and acts as third-party facilitators for the task force.

Viewers can share their ideas and feedback through this survey: bit.ly/PirkeySurvey