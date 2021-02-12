SWEPCO prepares for historic weather, has 600 employees on standby

(KETK)- SWEPCO has asked for additional help from line and tree crews ahead of the winter storm.

More than 600 employees and contractors are on standby.

They need more because heavy ice and power lines don’t work well together.

Icy road conditions also make it hard to get to affected areas.

“So we have been closely monitoring the weather for the past few days, and we are continuing to closely monitor the weather. Snow and ice can accumulate and weigh down trees, bringing them down in contact with power lines, said Michelle Marcotte, a spokeswoman for SWEPCO.

SWEPCO also said storm restoration is extremely challenging when temperatures remain below freezing for several days.

Still, here are some ways that you can prepare:

Always keep your cellphone charged and ready.

Make sure you have enough medical supplies for you, your children and your pets.

Always have items like an emergency kit, blankets and flashlights handy in case of an outage.