SWEPCO says power will be restored for East Texans around 10 p.m. Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many severe storms moved through the Ark-La-Tex-area late Friday night, and caused a lot of damage including downed poles and lines.

SWEPCO said that 19,300 customers were without power Saturday morning.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, SWEPCO said 9,500 customers were without power including 1,500 in Louisiana, 4,700 in Arkansas, and 3,400 in Texas.

SWEPCO gave estimated times of restoration. Estimates are for 95% of customers who can take power. Many customers’ power will be restored sooner.

For Southwest Arkansas and East Texas power is expected to be restored at 10 p.m. Sunday.

As of this writing, Texarkana has 3,242 outages, Longview has 173 outages and Marshall has 87.

SWEPCO said they will continue to assess damage and restore power as safely and quickly as possible.