TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe weather is expected in East Texas on Monday, and it is important to be prepared.

SWEPCO shared tips to keep in mind in case you lose power.

Items to have in an outage kit

Flashlights and fresh batteries

Battery-powered radios or televisions

Candles, matches or lighters

Water for drinking and cooking

Portable heater, either oil or gas*

Camping equipment like sleeping bags, camp stoves and lanterns

Non-perishable food and a manual can opener

Manufacturers’ instructions for your generator (if you have one)

Instructions for how to manually open your garage door

Important over-the-counter medicines

*Caution: Some portable heaters can cause fires or other safety hazards when not used as specified by the manufacturer. Be sure to review the safety specifications of your specific model before using it during an outage.

What to Do When the Lights Go Out

Stay away from sparking equipment or downed lines or anything they may touch. This goes for children and pets too.

Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power comes back on.

Leave a light switch turned on so you know when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside, and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up fuel spills immediately.

Let us know if you’re using a generator – this protects you and our line workers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Never burn charcoal indoors. It releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

Don’t let children carry candles or oil lamps.

Who to Call for Help

For hazards and damage to poles and wires, electric meters, wires between the transformer and the weatherhead, call 888-218-3919.