SWEPCO to deploy Advanced Meters to Texas to help customers save money

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., SWEPCO, plans to deploy advanced digital meters to Texas retail customers over the next few years to help them save money.

SWEPCO filed a request with the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Aug. 4 for its Advanced Metering System development plan.

Under the plan, SWEPCO proposes to begin with a pilot program for 10,000 in the Texarkana area in late 2021 followed by development to the rest of Texas in 2022-2023.

SWEPCO’s development schedule, if approved by the PUCT and subject to adjustment, includes the following cities and surrounding areas:

2022 – Texarkana, McLeod, Marshall, Waskom, Carthage, Henderson, Kilgore, Longview, Gladewater, Gilmer, Mt. Pleasant

2023 – Mineola, Memphis

In total, SWEPCO will possibly deploy 195,000 meters to Texas customers.

The proposed AMS uses advanced metering and secure wireless technology to provide timely and accurate meter reading data. Customers will be able to use the data to understand and manage their electricity use.

Instead of monthly data, customers will see their usage in 15-minute intervals, which may provide customers with opportunities to save money through pricing initiatives such as time-of-use tariffs and energy conservation.

In addition, SWEPCO customers will be able to benefit through improved customer service and real-time outage notifications.

The advanced meters, also known as smart meters, are part of SWEPCO’s grid modernization initiatives.

SWEPCO’s plans is to be consistent with the Texas legislation that encourages AMS deployment as rapidly as possible to allow customers to better manage their energy use.