SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO warned residential customers Wednesday that door-to-door sales representatives are using their technology to take advantage of clients.

Customers have called in after they were approached by people claiming to sell solar panels using SWEPCO’s advanced digital meter installations. The company says they do not sell solar panels and will never engage in door-to-door sales. They warn customers that they have no association with these salespeople.

If customers are interested in learning more about solar panels for their home or business or would like to use SWEPCO’s solar calculator, the company says they should take a look at their Solar Energy information.