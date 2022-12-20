LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The T.L.L. Temple Foundation gave grants that amounted to $1,069,788 to the East Texas Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank and Trinity River Food Bank.

The East Texas Food Bank and Southeast Texas Food Bank got $255,312 to assist them with inflation. The Trinity River Food Bank received $559,164.

“Our region has higher rates of food insecurity than the state and nation,” said Wynn Rosser, President and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation. “Alleviating food insecurity is one of the foundation’s highest priorities.”

TLLTF helps 24 counties and the ETFB gives back to 11 of these counties. Some of these include: Bowie, Cass, Anderson, Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, Shelby, Houston, Nacogdoches, Angelina, and San Augustine Counties.

“ETFB and the foundation have a history of working together to end hunger, and we are appreciative of their dedication to our service area,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “The costs of groceries is hurting so many of our neighbors and leaving many families with having to make decisions between paying utilities, rent and medicine or buying food. We are thankful for our partnership with the T.L.L. Temple Foundation and their goal of ensuring that hungry East Texans have access to healthy food.”

The Southeast Texas Food Bank provides food for 14,000 per month in Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, and Tyler Counties.

“More families are searching for nutritious foods that do not heavily burden an already challenging family budget and are turning to food pantries for support,” said Harvey Zernial, president and CEO of the Southeast Texas Food Bank. “This additional funding is allowing us to add variety to our offerings at no cost to the food pantries and the families. We are truly blessed with the partnership we have with the T.L.L. Temple Foundation and this support comes at a great time of need.”

The Trinity River Food Bank said this donation will help them over the next three years.

“We are passionate about connecting East Texans with nutritious, affordable food to prevent the hunger epidemic from stunting bodies, minds, and dreams for the future. Foundation funding will help cover our core operating costs, expand the capacity of our partners, and extend our fleet of vehicles to serve remote parts of Liberty, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker counties.”