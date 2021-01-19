T-shirts, car scents being sold to raise money for families of East Texas firefighters killed in weekend crash

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A community is rallying around the Pendelton Harbor Volunteer Fire Department after they lost three members in a car crash Saturday night.

Ralph Cheyenne Hill along with Jason and Vanessa Davis were killed in a three-car accident near the Louisiana border. Jason and Vanessa left behind three children Mackenzie, Lynnsey and Coty.

A GoFundMe was made for their funeral expenses organized by Samantha Hill who also lost her husband Ralph in the wreck as well.

Hill was a was a son, father, grandfather, brother and a local 798 union worker. A GoFundMe account was also made for him as well too.

T-shirts are $25 and orders will be taken until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. They are available in sizes up to Adult 4XL.

