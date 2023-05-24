TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) and Tyler Police Department are ramping up their public safety efforts for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

The TABC said in a release that they will be conducting operation throughout the state during Memorial Day weekend that include open and undercover inspections to deter violence and over service of alcoholic beverages and “will also include underage compliance operations (UCOs) to identify businesses selling alcohol to persons under 21.”

The release also stated that businesses caught violating the state’s alcohol laws could face a fine or temporary suspension of their license to sell alcohol.

During the month of May 2022, the TABC said they conducted more than 2,800 inspections that led to a total of 112 violations resulting in 76 administrative cases.

“Texans across the state will be kicking off their summer during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and it’s our goal to ensure they can celebrate safely,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said. “While we hope businesses will voluntarily comply with state law, as most usually do, we want all Texans to know that TABC will have resources in place to deter unsafe practices, respond to emergencies, and hold violators accountable. We expect a safe and successful holiday for the vast majority of the businesses we serve.”

Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said that the department will be “adding additional officers on the street utilizing STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program).”

Erbaugh added that with increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler, officers will be specifically watching for impaired or intoxicated drivers on Memorial Day weekend.

“We want everyone to enjoy the Memorial Day Holiday. Please be responsible and don’t drink and drive,” said Erbaugh. “We hope you have a safe and happy holiday!”