Sign at the site of the new Taco Bell set to be built in Whitehouse.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A new Taco Bell is set to break ground in Whitehouse on Friday, March 3. That’s right, all the Wildcats over in Whitehouse can expect the new Taco Bell to be open by the end of this summer.

The establishment, which will be located at 720 Highway 110 North in Whitehouse, will bring around 25 new jobs to the area, Taco Bell officials said.

The groundbreaking ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Taco Bell.