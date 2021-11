LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Taco Cabana in Longview is planning to reopen.

The business closed their doors in June 2018, but the location at 411 E. Loop 281 will open again after being closed for two years.

The company has started the permit process with the city of Longview in order to open up for business, and their signs have been put up as well.

The restaurant will be located near a Home Depot and a Saltgrass Steak House.