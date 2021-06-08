‘I was scared for my life’: Campers have close call with tornado before Parks & Rec employees rescue them

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some Tyler Soccer Association campers are recounting their close-call with a tornado this morning after being saved by Parks & Recreation employees.

Tyler Parks and Rec employees were able to get 25 teenagers who were attending a soccer camp at Lindsey Park to safety when a tornado hit the area around 9 a.m. Tyler police say they were able to pull the children into bathrooms and keep them safe from the storm.

“They start trying to get us all organized and get us into the bathroom where it’s safe after all of the tornados, there were 3 of them that formed into one and started coming toward us,” camper Brant Borden said.

The park suffered damage from the tornado that was confirmed to hit Smith County. A tree had fallen over the main road and there were bleachers that were ripped out and turned over.

“I was scared for my life by that point, like I felt like I was going to die,” camper Brook Jackson said.

The Tyler Soccer Association is currently assessing the damage and expect it will cost around $10,000 – $20,000 to make the repairs.

A viewer captured the formation of what appeared to be a funnel cloud near Lindsey Park.

Viewer footage of an apparent funnel cloud near Lindsey Park which has suffered damage from this morning’s storm.@KETK @Marcus_WX @KETKcvickroy



📹: @WonkaEp pic.twitter.com/834Db98pGM — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 8, 2021

A tree is down over the main road at the entrance of Linsey Park after a tornado was reported near the area. @KETK @Marcus_WX pic.twitter.com/WQgMPWxzE7 — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) June 8, 2021

