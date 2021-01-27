TAKE TO THE SKIES: SFA to offer degree path toward aircraft pilot certification

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A new academic program at Stephen F. Austin will take flight in 2021.

The school announced on Tuesday that students interested in aviation would have the opportunity to pursue a bachelor’s degree that would lead to aircraft pilot certification.

“We are excited to partner with HCH Aviation and expand our academic offerings. The aviation program will be a win for our current and future students, our partners and the community.” Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA President

The university will be developing the program over the next couple of years and aviation courses will begin to be offered in the fall.

The undergraduate program will have the following requirements:

Must complete a second-class medical exam

Must prove your citizenship and undergo an interview by instructors

Spots in the program are limited and faculty members will want to be sure that students understand the expectations they will be facing before joining.

For more information, visit sfasu.edu/aviation.