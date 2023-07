NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tanker truck hauling diesel crashed Thursday afternoon near the Motor Vehicle Weigh Station on US 59 between Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

Officials with DPS confirmed at least one fatality has been reported from the crash.

According to TxDOT, southbound lanes are closed and detours are being set. Hazmat is on route, and travelers are told to expect delays.

Officials said time of clearance is estimated for 10 p.m.