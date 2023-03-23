RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has been reported dead after a major crash on U.S. Highway 259 and FM 850 between Henderson and Kilgore Thursday morning involving a tractor trailer tanker truck that officials said is “leaking large amounts of what appears to be some type of oil product.”

Officials said another car has struck debris from the initial crash, and to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

“Expect major delays for an extended time,” officials said.

According to the Crims Chapel VFD, multiple fire and rescue agencies responded to the crash around 6:50 a.m. where it was reported that an 18-wheeler was on top of another vehicle with entrapment.

DPS reported the tanker truck to be leaking an “oil product” around 6:55 a.m., according to Crims Chapel VFD, and TxDOT was requested to the area.