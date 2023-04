TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Taqueria El Lugar announced on Monday they are closing their location on The Square in downtown Tyler.

The restaurant said they will be closing as of April 20, and will relocate to Lindale.

“Thank you for your continued support,” the restaurant said.

Sign posted to the front door of Taqueria El Lugar

The announcement said updated for their grand opening in Lindale will be posted to their social media pages.