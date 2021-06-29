Tarrant County man to be executed for murder of pregnant wife, five-year-old daughter, father-in-law

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tarrant County man is scheduled to be executed in Huntsville on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Tribune, John Hummel was sentenced to death by a Tarrant County jury after the 2009 murders of his pregnant wife, Joy, five-year-old daughter and father-in-law, Clyde Bedford. Court records show that police found their bodies beaten and burned after responding to a house fire in the early morning.

According to court documents, his wife was found with a total of 35 stab wounds and lacerations on her skull, indicating that she had been struck multiple times. They determined that his father-in-law and daughter died from blunt force injuries.

In an initial interview with police, Hummel said he went to the store and wasn’t home during the crime. Records show that he later confessed to stabbing and beating his wife before beating the other two and setting the house on fire.

According to a written confession in court documents, Hummel said he remembers “standing there holding the kitchen knife contemplating on whether or not to kill my wife for about 30 minutes.” He then described stabbing her and hitting her repeatedly with a baseball bat.

In that same confession, he said he “then killed my father-in-law and daughter by striking them in the head with a baseball bat. Then I set the fires.”

According to NBC 5, prosecutors said Hummel killed his family so he could woo a woman he met who was working at a convenience store.

Hummel’s execution was initially stayed in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TDCJ records show that the crime was committed on Dec. 17, 2009 when Hummel was 34 years old.

