WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK)- East Texas superintendents did not hold back when voicing their biggest concerns to state lawmakers and the Texas Association of Rural Schools during a round table at White Oak ISD.

“You got to be on the ground floor and basically fight for your school district,” said Bryan Gray, White Oak ISD Superintendent.

Going to battle over staffing shortages, virtual learning, and disciplinary issues created by state truancy and suspension rules.

“We got to be able to hold kids accountable, we shouldn’t create an environment of where we wait to have those things happen until they are on a school site,” said State Rep. Keith Bell, District 4.

School safety was the biggest concern brought up by both superintendents and state lawmakers.

“We are going to make sure that you have the resources, and that’s a great point, funding per student does not make sense for some of our rural schools, it’s a campus thing,” said State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R. Mineola

The challenge for schools, they say, is making sure children still feel like children and campuses don’t feel like a prison.

“We want to keep our kids safe, but we want them to have that atmosphere, I want my Roughnecks and Ladynecks when they walk across the stage to remember back and have great memories of their school experience, you know that’s kind of key, that’s what it’s all about, so we got to find that balance of safety and security along with that,” Gray said.

Superintendents also offered solutions to problems like the ongoing teacher shortage.

“Another big topic today was retire, rehire and the reason for that is because there’s such a shortage of teachers, and they are trying to find ways to get people who have retired to come back,” said Michael Lee, Texas Association of Rural Schools.

Everyone’s fighting to make sure their concerns are addressed in Austin, and that their students and teachers have a voice. So, educators can continue to do what they do best, teach and help guide students through an ever-changing world.

“It’s very important because once the session starts these legislators do not have time to hold conversations, everything moves so fast,” Lee said.

State Senator Hughes, Representative Dean, and Representative Bell plan to take everything they heard from the superintendents back to Austin in preparation for the next legislative session that begins in January.