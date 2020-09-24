‘Taste of the Fair’ event starts Thursday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Although the 2020 East Texas State Fair is canceled because of COVID-19, you can still get your favorite fair foods.

Concession stands with more than 50 specialty foods will be set up by vendors at the fairgrounds in Tyler. These booths will be open for business along Fair Park Drive.

Keep in mind: this is only for to-go orders. Masks are required and hand-sanitizing stations will be available.

“Walk up to the food stands with the, with social distancing, pick out what you want, buy it and load it up and go home. The last time we did this in June was extremely successful we just simply this time have expanded our menu and the number of vendors we’ve made it larger.” John Sykes, East Texas State Fair President

The event runs from Thursday through Sunday and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.