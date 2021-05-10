Taste of The Fair to come back to Tyler

People visit food vendors at The Fair Food Drive-In, a special event at the East Texas State Fair fairgrounds open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 7th. The Fair Food Drive-In features East Texas based concessionaires McKinney Concessions and Corky Westmorland Concessions alongside Wonderstick Ice Cream presenting a limited menu of fair food favorites for visitors to take to-go.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair will be hosting the Taste of The Fair beginning Thursday, May 20 at the East Texas State Fairgrounds.

The event will feature many of Tyler’s fair food favorites including fair and classics and local favorites such as:

Corn dogs

Funnel cakes

Turkey Legs

Tamale Slammer

Volcano Fries

Smoked Meatloaf

Peach Puppies

Elote

This event will be be third and final off-season fair food event according to fair officials and according to a released is said to be the biggest one yet.

The event will feature more than 50 different menu items from a variety of vendors.

The event will run from Thursday, May 20th through Sunday, May 23rd and again Thursday May 27th through Sunday May 30th.

All the food will be prepared fresh, but served to-go only. The fairgrounds will have hand sanitizing stations equipped to make sure staff and visitors adhere to social distancing standards.