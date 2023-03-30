RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County man was arrested on Tuesday for online solicitation of a minor.

27-year-old Rogelio Gomez Jr. of Tatum was arrested after an investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

“This arrest came after an investigation that resulted in evidence being discovered that Gomez Jr. attempted to solicit a child under the age of 18 years to participate in sexual activity,” according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 5 Jana Enloe issued an arrest warrant for Gomez Jr. He is currently in the Rusk County Jail, and his bond has been set at $100,000.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The investigation is active and criminal investigators said they anticipate more criminal charges to be filed with the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office.