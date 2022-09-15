TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Authorities have arrested 5 people in connection to a Tatum residence that is accused of being a distribution center for methamphetamines and marijuana, per a release from Rusk County Sheriff’s office.

Rusk County Sherriff’s Office and Tatum Police Department executed a warrant on the house Monday and seized methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from the house.

The following arrests were made from the investigation at the house, according to officials:

Katie Hair, 41, of Tatum – arrested on-view for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 (methamphetamine)

Sam Marsh, 46, of Tatum – arrested after issuance of an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 (methamphetamine) Tracy White, 56, of Tatum – arrested after issuance of an arrest warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 (methamphetamine) Two further arrests were made in relation to the house during a traffic stop on Tuesday. A Rusk County patrol deputy and a Tatum PD patrolman searched the vehicle and found methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and a firearm, according to officials. The following arrests were then made: Kenneth Grimes, 53, of Tatum – possession of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 (methamphetamine) & unlawful carrying of a weapon Deanna Morgan, 51, of Tatum – possession of a controlled substance listed in penalty group 1 (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility For more information, visit the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.