TATUM, Texas (KETK) – The Tatum Police Department said that Officer Tim Cutright died on Monday morning after “battling a long illness.”

The department issued the following statement on Facebook:

“The Tatum Police Department is saddened to inform the community that Officer Tim Cutright passed away this morning after battling a long illness. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Mrs. Cutright and the family. Officer Cutright was a valuable Officer to this small town. We appreciate him and his tireless efforts.”

Tatum Police Department