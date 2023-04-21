TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tax-free weekend on emergency items starts Saturday, April 22 and goes through Monday, April 24. It’s just in time for storm season, and after recent severe weather events, it’s the perfect time to restock all of your emergency supplies.

Higginbotham Brothers in Tyler has a display with some of the items you might need for the severe weather season.

“Flashlights, batteries, generators to power stuff, coolers if your fridge goes out to keep stuff cold. The ice bags, those are going to be tax-free also,” said Carl Pruitt with Higginbotham Brothers

Any brand of items on the list falls under the tax-free weekend.

“If you can take advantage of not having to pay the little bit extra for taxes on emergency supplies, I would do it,” said Pruitt.

Weather in East Texas can be unpredictable, so it is better to be overprepared.

“It should be kind of a big deal because it’s a necessity you should have for if something major happens like the tornado that just happened yesterday. It was only an EF-0 but it could have been worse,” said Pruitt.

Extra batteries and flashlights are important to have in your emergency kit, but workers said a generator is the number one piece of equipment that you need.

“You need to power the food in your fridge to keep it nice and cool cause it can go bad,” said Pruitt.

Higginbotham Brothers employees said this is the most important weekend.

“Always have to be prepared for the worst regardless, you just gotta be ready for it,” said Pruitt.

Below are all items that will be tax-free for the weekend: