TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued an Ozone Action Day on Wednesday for five counties in East Texas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said atmospheric conditions are favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in Gregg, Harrison, Smith, Rusk and Upshur counties.

The following preparedness actions are recommended by the NWS:

Limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion as high ozone levels can aggravate symptoms in sensitive groups with respiratory issues

Carpool, combine errands, use public transportation, ride a bike or walk

Limit driving and idling

Don’t burn yard waste

Ozone forecasts by TCEQ meteorologists are based on when each region is likely to experience elevated ozone concentrations.