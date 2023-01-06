TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas Christian University is heading to the National Championship Game, here’s what the East Texas players’ former coaches had to say.

The TCU Horned Frogs shocked the college football world after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl last week.

TCU touched down in Los Angeles Friday ahead of their matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at So-Fi stadium.

“For them, it’s like David and Goliath. I think you saw it against Michigan. Not a lot of people gave TCU credit and didn’t give him a chance,” said John King, Longview head coach.

Harmony’s head football coach, Jeremy Jenkins, had the privilege of coaching TCU running back, Kendre Miller, during his time with the Mount Enterprise Wildcats.

“A lot of stories of kids who are so talented that don’t deserve it, they do big things because they are super talented. That is not the case with him, it’s really not. It really makes me proud that he earned it,” said Jenkins.

Coach Jenkins said that he was quiet and kind-hearted off the field, but he was a determined leader on the field, a trait he brings every week to TCU.

“He really wanted to play college football, really obsessed with it. He set his goal there and achieved it. His actions speak louder than words,” said Jenkins.

On the line, Miller has a fellow East Texan, Longview native, Marcus Williams.

He made a name for himself with the Lobos, under head coach, John King.

“He’s a very intelligent guy, one that is easily motivated, he has goals and aspirations and he sticks to them,” said King.

Williams had many scholarship offers, but Coach King said TCU was the right spot.

“It’s been a great fit for him and I’m just proud of him sticking it out, he had to fight some injuries in high school and some at TCU,” said King.

Georgia might be a heavy favorite for some, but the Horned Frogs can’t be counted out with their East Texas connections.