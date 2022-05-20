LEON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials say the search for an escaped Texas inmate is entering a “new, expanded phase” and ending the exhaustive ground and air search in Leon County.

46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez has been at large for two weeks now after reportedly stabbing an officer and escaping from a prison bus. He was serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

Some personnel will remain in the county and will be conducting “strategic searches of areas outside the original secured perimeter.”

“The renewed focus by Office of Inspector General, Texas Rangers, and U.S. Marshals is to leave no stone unturned as they follow leads and track Lopez’s whereabouts,” according to a release from TDCJ.

Inspector General Cris Love said that anyone with knowledge of Lopez’s location should come forward.

“Those found to be helping or harboring him not only will face arrest and prosecution, but I believe they are putting themselves in danger,” Love said. “Lopez has a complete disregard for human life and will do what it takes to avoid capture. We will take this investigation where ever it leads us until Lopez is back in custody.”

Lopez is approximately 6’0” feet tall and 190 lbs. and was last seen wearing white clothing in the woods off of Highway 7 in Leon County.

Those with information on Lopez should call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Lopez.