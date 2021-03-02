TDEM again asks White House that 6 East Texas counties be added to federal disaster declaration after winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has re-requested an additional 32 counties, including 6 in the East Texas region, be added to the federal Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance in the wake of the devastating February winter storms.
The White House previously only approved 77 counties for individual assistance, but did approve public assistance in all 254 counties. One-hundred and twenty-six counties were later approved by FEMA.
“I urge FEMA to quickly grant this request so that we can connect Texans in these counties with the assistance that they need,” Abbott said. “Texans who suffered property damage from the winter storm should continue to complete the iSTAT so that the state can secure more assistance for our communities.”
The following East Texas counties were included in the request:
Camp, Cass, Marion, Rains, San Augustine and Titus.
An additional 26 counties were also named. This includes:
Archer, Callahan, Coleman, Delta, Dimmit, Fayette, Frio, Hamilton, Hardeman, Kerr, Kinney, Lamar, Lee, Menard, Midland, Mills, Mitchell, Nolan, Red River, Refugio, Shackelford, Starr, Uvalde, Wilbarger, Zapata and Zavala.
