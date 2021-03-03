TEA announces local school boards may decide their mask policy

(KETK)- The Texas Education Agency announced that local school boards have full authority to decide what they want their mask policy to be.

This news comes after Gov. Abbott loosened COVID-19 restrictions and lifted the mask mandate on Tuesday.

A public school system’s current rules regarding masks may remain unchanged, and the TEA’s “authority to implement operational requirements for public schools remains in effect,” wrote the TEA.

Additionally, the agency has updated its Public Health Guidance and made updates to their surface cleaning requirements.

On Tuesday, the Department of State Health Services also announced Texas school and child care workers are also now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine.