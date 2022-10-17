TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, will be stopping by Tyler to visit T.J. Austin Elementary School.

Morath is the leader of the Texas Education Agency, and he was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott. The TEA focuses on serving pre-kindergarten through high school students and educators. This includes about 5.5 million students in public schools and public charter schools.

The Region 7 Education Service Center decided to visit the local school because they are implementing programs that follow the Texas Education Agency’s Effective School Framework. The school is also partnering on a pilot initiative with High Quality Instructional Materials, or HQIM-Amplify Reading and they are also participating in the Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment.