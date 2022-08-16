TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Education Agency released their 2022 accountability ratings for school districts and campuses on Monday.

Schools were ranked on a scale of A through F, and this is the first time districts were ranked since 2019 due to the pandemic.

1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses received a rating. This year 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improved their letter grade compared to 2019.

“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”

Tyler ISD said they maintained their B rating but their performance score increased from 85 to 88. Alto ISD also received an accountability rating of an 89, which made them the highest ranked district in Cherokee County. Longview ISD received an outstanding A rating.

To see a list of how some East Texas school districts were ranked, click below.

To look at more school ratings, click here.

Angelina

Lufkin ISD- B

Diboll ISD- A

Central ISD- A

Cherokee

Alto ISD- B

Rusk ISD- C

Jacksonville ISD- B

Franklin

Mount Vernon ISD- A

Gregg

Longview ISD – A

Kilgore ISD – B

Spring Hill ISD – A

Harrison

Marshall ISD- B

Elysian Fields ISD- A

Waskom ISD- B

Henderson

Athens ISD- B

Brownsboro ISD- B

Eustace ISD- B

Houston

Crockett ISD- C

Grapeland ISD- B

Lovelady ISD- B

Nacogdoches

Nacogdoches ISD- C

Cushing ISD- A

Etoile ISD- B

Rusk

Laneville ISD- A

Tatum ISD- B

Leverett’s Chapel ISD- A

Sabine

Hemphill ISD- B

West Sabine ISD- B

San Augustine

San Augustine ISD- C

Broaddus ISD- A

Smith

Tyler ISD- B

Lindale ISD- A

Arp ISD- B

Trinity

Groveton ISD- B

Trinity ISD- C

Centerville ISD- B

Upshur

Big Sandy ISD- B

Gilmer ISD- A

New Diana ISD- B

Wood

Hawkins ISD- B

Mineola ISD- A

Quitman ISD- A