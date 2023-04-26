TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Education Agency is adjusting school safety standards. The new requirements include calling for certain windows to be reinforced with entry-resistant film.

The TEA is requiring windowed doors or windows near a door that are large enough for an intruder to enter if broken to be reinforced by entry-resistant film unless it is within a secured area.

“There have been a lot of recommended safety standards that schools need to be able to meet anywhere from your door hardware, limiting access points,” said Charles Presley, Director of Safety at Kilgore ISD.

Kilgore ISD is receiving a grant from the state. They expect to begin installation over summer break, making their campuses more resistant to outsiders.

“Use a very high-tech, well-designed adhesive that will tie the film directly to the frame whether it is a window or a door and it makes it shatter resistant,” said Presley.

The TEA has a deadline for the new security measures. Districts must have a contractor and a final plan in place by August 2023.

“It’s becoming the norm and we’re probably going to see it all across East Texas and probably all across the country the whole idea behind security film is to take your exterior areas that are glass, that can be easily broken and harden them,” said Presley.

Longview ISD is also hardening glass and enhancing privacy, giving extra protection for those on the inside.

“Basically it’s a one-way film, and you look at it from the outside and you just see your reflection, while on the inside you can see out,” said James Wilcox, Longview ISD Superintendent.

Schools of all sizes are working on additional ways to strengthen their emergency plans.

“Just as one of the merits of steps we are taking to make our students and staff safer we are looking at alert buzzers, automatic door locks in all the interior rooms, all our doors are locked” asid Wilcox.

The other additional requirements by the TEA are as listed below:

Exterior Doors, Exterior Classroom doors, and portable doors should operate as fully intended, are required to remain closed, latched, and locked, and allow for emergency egress from the inside while remaining locked. Roof doors should remain closed and locked when not in use. Doors can be unlocked during the instructional day if they are actively monitored or within a secured area.

Panic Alert System must allow an alert to be triggered manually by campus staff, automatically with a 911 call, include location of where alert was triggered, alerts administrators which can then alert law enforcement, and can simultaneously send an alert to all staff. Where applicable, trigger doors to lock if electronic door system allows.

Other facility components that are required in the proposed rule include exterior door numbering, radio signal repeaters (where needed), and exterior secure master key lock boxes.

Exterior Door Sweeps must be conducted weekly to certify that all doors are properly closed, locked, and latched. Issues must be reported to the school safety and security committee and the campus principal in order to address any deficiencies.

Exterior Door Numbering Site Plan must be developed and accurately maintained, readily available in the main office, and shared digitally with the local 911 entity.

These precautions will help to give students, staff and parents at home the peace of mind that their school is secure.