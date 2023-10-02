SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The 13th annual Tee Off for Toys tournament took place on Oct. 2 at the Hideaway Lake golf course and was hosted by the Tyler Professional Firefighters Association.

The four player scramble benefited the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program. Each player on about 20 teams in total was asked to bring an unwrapped toy with them on tournament day.

“In two years, 4,600 kids got angel gifts through this program and donations. But this starts off our Christmas efforts by getting an early start and help the kids in need,” said Salvation Army Captain Jeremy Walker.

The Angel Tree provides Christmas gifts for thousands of children across the county. You can donate online to support the Salvation Army’s efforts.