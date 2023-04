SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler teenager is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash on CR 285 south of Tyler.

According to a preliminary DPS report, a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on the roadway while it was raining when the car left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Corvette, identified as Thomas Fuller, 17 of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS reported he was not wearing his seatbelt.