TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The recent fatal crashes in East Texas give us a sad reminder of the importance of safety and the rules of the road, especially with the summer travel season just around the corner.

Right now, there is not enough information to determine if any of the crashes over the weekend were the result of drunk driving.

Kathy Davidson with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.A.D) gives presentations to teens to stay aware on the road.

Unofficially, Memorial Day weekend starts the 100 deadliest days of summer ending on labor day for teen drivers.

“It’s summer, kids are driving, they are with their friends, they may not have a curfew and they are gonna do risky behaviors because that’s just what teens do,” said Davidson.

One way to increase your safety is by buckling up your seatbelt.

“Even though it may not look great, but it’s better than something terrible happening,” said Davidson.

Driving behind the wheel is an undivided attention task. Drunk driving is the number one cause of death in car-related incidents and distractions behind the wheel, like texting and driving, are a close second.

“Distracted driving is even eating or drinking in your car, changing the radio, messing with your Apple car play. If you can’t do it by voice then you shouldn’t be doing it,” said Davidson.

Along with other drugs, M.A.A.D says to not get behind the wheel if you are tired, which can also be considered driving under the influence

“On graduation night or prom night or if you are out late with your friends, you need to get some sleep too before you start trying to drive too,” said Davidson.

Passengers who are witnessing unsafe behavior in the vehicle should speak up.

“You need to say something because it’s your life in their hands in a way,” said Davidson.

Everyone wants to have fun and celebrate milestones, but smart choices could make all the difference.

“They have so much ahead of them and it would be such a tragedy if something were to happen,” said Davidson.

M.A.D.D. believes no matter how young your child is, parents should always model good driving behavior because they’re always watching.