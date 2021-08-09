Teen injured in Tyler shooting on Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was injured in a shooting in Tyler on Sunday, according to Tyler Police.

TPD said that they are investigating a shooting that happened around 8:50 p.m. at South Fleishel Avenue and East Elm Street.

A 14-year-old male was shot and taken to a local hospital. TPD said he is now in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler Police non-emergency number (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.