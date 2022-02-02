ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A 14-year-old boy is in police custody and charged with murder after his sibling was fatally shot in the head.

Authorities identified the victim as 8-year-old Zayden Worley. On Jan. 29, the sheriff’s office got a call that Worley had been shot in the head on CR 2911. Upon deputies’ arrival, they found the child laying on the back porch with subjects attempting life-saving measures.

It was reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child. Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors. There were three juveniles at the residence alone when the shooting happened, ages 14, 7 and 8.

Zayden passed away at a children’s hospital in Dallas. An autopsy was conducted by Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas.

A search warrant for the property was issued.

“Investigators have continuously worked this case and the physical evidence recovered from the scene and autopsy show the initial report of how this happened is not possible,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County Attorney’s Office, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services.