ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One teen was killed and a second was seriously injured along with an adult Sunday evening after a car wreck north of Palestine.

A DPS report says that a 2002 Honda Accord was driving on FM 315 just before 7 p.m. about 13 miles north of Palestine.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Jose Gonzalez and the report says he went around a curve in the road at “an unsafe speed.” The Honda proceeded to strike a mailbox, overcorrect across the road and crash into a tree, according to the release.

Gonzalez and a 14-year-old girl were taken to local hospitals with “incapacitating injuries.” A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.