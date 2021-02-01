Teenage girl injured during drive-by shooting in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A teenage girl was injured in a drive-by shooting on Monday.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at a basketball court on the 2800 block of Carter Boulevard.

Witnesses stated that a person inside a car of an unknown make and model pulled up to the basketball court where a group kids were playing and started shooting from the vehicle.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in a lower part of her body, and she was transported to UT Health on S. Beckham in Tyler.

Police said the teenager is alert and awake.

The case is still under investigation. If anybody has any information on this shooting, police asks that you call Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.