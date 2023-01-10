WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m.

A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 then a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling southeast reportedly moved into the other lane and crashed head-on with the Ford, said DPS.

A third vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 towing a Kearney Gooseneck trailer, crashed into the passenger side of the Ford, authorities said. The Dodge also traveled south toward an area with trees.

Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview was driving the Hyundai and died on the scene.

Ashley Martin, 44, of Allen was driving the Ford and Aiden Wood, 16, of Allen was a passenger. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured, authorities reported.