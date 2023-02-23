Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested on Wednesday in connection to an East Texas shooting.

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Cherokee County near County Road 4302 and County Road 4301, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 17-year-old Marco Leon, of New Summerfield, shot two other teenagers. The victims were two 17-year-old boys from Jacksonville, and they received treatment after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Leon was arrested on Wednesday at his home in New Summerfield. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Leon is now at the Cherokee County Jail and awaiting arraignment.