GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement.

Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline Police Department and the United State Marshals Service arrested the teenager.

Falcon was booked into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. Officials said they are still investigating the incident.

“This was a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to keep our communities safe,” said the Grand Saline Police Department.