Teenager rescued from car after it was overtaken by water in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was rescued from his car after it was overtaken by water in Smith County.

At around 1:30 p.m., heavy rain moved through the area as Nathan Stanley was driving along County Road 468. As he was driving, he came across high water.

He decided to pull over into the grass and call his uncle who warned him not to drive into the flooding.

In just a matter of minutes, the water started to rise and he was trapped inside his parked car.

Lindale Fire rescued him from the scene and Nathan was not injured.

