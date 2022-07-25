TENAHA, Texas (KETK) – Tenaha ISD announced that a student passed away Saturday night.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the school released a statement asking community members for prayers. Klayton Lewis was a beloved member of his community, described as inspirational and one of the strongest Tigers the school has known.

“Never let that infectious smile and spirit be forgotten” said the district in their post. “Klayton was such an inspiration throughout this journey displaying his faith and courage no matter what twist or turn was in front of him”

Arrangements for Klayton have not been made available at this time.