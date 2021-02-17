Tens of thousands still with no electricity on Day 3 of mass power outages in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It is the third day of mass power outages in East Texas amid the winter storm disaster.
East Texans have struggled through long stretches without power in the bitter cold and now many have no access to water after their pipes froze or broke.
While the number of power outages across the region appears to be dropping, many officials are still worried about the conditions on Wednesday. Here are the current levels of power outages throughout the Piney Woods:
Anderson County
- Frankston: 38
- Lake Palestine: 337
- Palestine: 223
- Poynor: 205
Angelina County
- Huntington: 161
- Lufkin: 700
- Zavalla: 50
Cherokee County
- Alco: 134
- Jacksonville: 51
- Lake Sam Rayburn: 859
- Redlawn: 27
- Rusk: 74
Henderson County
- Athens: 28
- Cedar Creek: 837
- Chandler: 415
- Eustace: 90
- Malakoff: 867
Hopkins County
- Brashear: 111
- Sulphur Springs: 171
Houston County
- Grapeland: 63
- Lovelady: 45
Nacogdoches County
- Cushing: 70
- Nacogdoches: 1,882
Smith County
- Bullard: 299
- Flint: 174
- Lindale: 1,897
- Owentown: 1,025
- Tyler: 7,331
Titus County
- Lake Bob Sandlin: 153
Van Zandt County
- Ben Wheeler: 32
- Edgewood: 53
- Van: 11
- Wills Point: 156