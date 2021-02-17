Tens of thousands still with no electricity on Day 3 of mass power outages in East Texas

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It is the third day of mass power outages in East Texas amid the winter storm disaster.

East Texans have struggled through long stretches without power in the bitter cold and now many have no access to water after their pipes froze or broke.

While the number of power outages across the region appears to be dropping, many officials are still worried about the conditions on Wednesday. Here are the current levels of power outages throughout the Piney Woods:

Anderson County

  • Frankston: 38
  • Lake Palestine: 337
  • Palestine: 223
  • Poynor: 205

Angelina County

  • Huntington: 161
  • Lufkin: 700
  • Zavalla: 50

Cherokee County

  • Alco: 134
  • Jacksonville: 51
  • Lake Sam Rayburn: 859
  • Redlawn: 27
  • Rusk: 74

Henderson County

  • Athens: 28
  • Cedar Creek: 837
  • Chandler: 415
  • Eustace: 90
  • Malakoff: 867

Hopkins County

  • Brashear: 111
  • Sulphur Springs: 171

Houston County

  • Grapeland: 63
  • Lovelady: 45

Nacogdoches County

  • Cushing: 70
  • Nacogdoches: 1,882

Smith County

  • Bullard: 299
  • Flint: 174
  • Lindale: 1,897
  • Owentown: 1,025
  • Tyler: 7,331

Titus County

  • Lake Bob Sandlin: 153

Van Zandt County

  • Ben Wheeler: 32
  • Edgewood: 53
  • Van: 11
  • Wills Point: 156

