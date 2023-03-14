LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Teriyaki Madness is serving up new dishes in Longview.

The business opened on Tuesday at 2501 Judson Road Suite A/B. Tim Thornton, of Longview, opened the new restaurant, and he previously owned a nursing home.

Teriyaki Madness is a franchise that has several restaurants in the United States, and it were started in Seattle, Washington. They sell fresh “crazy delicious” teriyaki bowls, orange chicken, Yakisoba noodles, vegetables and more.

Thornton said in a press release, he hopes to open a second location in Tyler soon.

“As a huge fan of the food, Thornton believed in the product and is so excited to bring a healthier alternative to his community,” the Mainland Agency said.

For its grand opening, the restaurant is offering regular or junior-sized teriyaki bowls for $6 on Tuesday and Wednesday.