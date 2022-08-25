TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Abortion Trigger Law is a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s judgment that overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer, and there are mixed reactions.

“This increase of criminalization, is really creating a culture of fear in our communities,” said Ana Rodríguez, TEA fund and Lilith fund campaigns director and speaking on behalf of Trust Respect Access Coalition.

Rodríguez said the this new law is making it difficult for physicians to do their jobs.

“Penalties include life in prison potentially, a felony and $100,000 in fines for the medical providers who provides the abortion care, but also potentially any other person that helps somebody access abortion care,” said Rodríguez.

Smith County GOP Chairman David Stein said there is a lot of misinformation about this abortion law, saying it is also here to help provide resources for women in need.

“It’s not just a measure to say what you can or can’t do, but we as republicans must stand up for all human life both born and unborn. It’s so vital to protect life, and to value life,” said David Stein, Smith County GOP Chair.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke joined women and doctors to share his opinion on the new abortion law, saying this is a decision that should be made between a woman and her doctor.

“I trust women and their doctors to make their decisions about their bodies, about their health care and about their future,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke is hoping to get more support because of this law, but Associate Professor of Political Science at UT Tyler Mark Owens said he doesn’t think it’ll make much of a difference.

“In the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll shows that people that apposed the Dobb’s decision which overturned Roe v. Wade, was just as likely to vote as those people that supported that decision,” said Owens.

This law does allow for pregnant patients to receive an abortion if the doctor believes she is facing a life-threatening physical condition caused from pregnancy, but some doctors say they are walking a fine line.

“It’s time to give every unborn person a chance to be born. And continue to support and value the life of every child and every mother,” said Matt Schaefer, Texas State Representative.