TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Over the weekend, a man was arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the shoulder.

According to a release, the Texarkana Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 1000 block of College Drive on Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. Police reportedly discovered a 25-year-old woman in an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound in the shoulder, who allegedly said she had been shot by her boyfriend, Kavante Wright.

Officials said the shooting occurred in another apartment and the woman ran to her neighbor’s apartment seeking help. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The lieutenant who responded to the report noticed a man getting into a vehicle that had reportedly stopped in the roadway nearby on College Drive. The lieutenant stopped the car and identified the passenger as Wright.

During the encounter with Wright, officers said they could see a pistol on the floorboard under Wright’s feet.

Wright was then taken into custody after allegedly resisting efforts to handcuff him.

Wright was booked into the Bi-state jail and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $120,000.